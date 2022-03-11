Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

