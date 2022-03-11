Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will post $5.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.94 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

