Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of BLNK stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,859. The stock has a market cap of $954.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
