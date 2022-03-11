Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

