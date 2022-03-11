BlueCoin (BLU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 49.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $225,277.27 and approximately $152.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlueCoin has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00247063 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00034806 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.84 or 0.00563354 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

