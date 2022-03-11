Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $29.15. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $655.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

