Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $231,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.