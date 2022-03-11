BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.85.

Shares of WSP traded down C$2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,253. The stock has a market cap of C$19.54 billion and a PE ratio of 46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$115.25 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$168.06.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

