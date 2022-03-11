BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.59. 222,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,811. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $953.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
