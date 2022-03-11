BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.59. 222,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,811. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $953.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.