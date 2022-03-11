BMO Capital Markets Boosts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Total Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

