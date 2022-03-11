BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$17.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.40.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.39. 592,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,302. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

