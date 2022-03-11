BMO Capital Markets Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$186.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.56.

WSPOF remained flat at $$127.59 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $92.43 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

