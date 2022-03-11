BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$187.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.73.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC.A stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$178.16. The company had a trading volume of 251,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$168.80 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$182.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$183.40. The stock has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.