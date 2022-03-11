BMO Capital Markets Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $20.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $516.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

