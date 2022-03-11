BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

TSE TOT traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.85. 33,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$7.61. The firm has a market cap of C$298.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 353,350 shares of company stock worth $2,167,589.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.