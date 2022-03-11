BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

TSE TOT traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.85. 33,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$7.61. The firm has a market cap of C$298.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 353,350 shares of company stock worth $2,167,589.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

