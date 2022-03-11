BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to “Outperform”

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VTR. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

VTR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

