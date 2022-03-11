BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 16,073 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

