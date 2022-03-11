BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 7,013 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 81.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

