BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 7,101 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $88.33 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

