BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

CALM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -273.13 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

