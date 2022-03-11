BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 19,774 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $247,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE HGV opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

