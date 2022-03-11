BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,081 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,102 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

