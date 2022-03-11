BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,003 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

