BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,618 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of ePlus worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after buying an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,190,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

