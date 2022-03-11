BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 92,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

NYSE:PRI opened at $126.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

