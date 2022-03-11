BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

