BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBI opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

