BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

IXC stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

