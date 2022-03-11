BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Bancorp worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 37.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 272,070 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.34. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.