BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LTC Properties by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

