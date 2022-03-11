BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,237 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pitney Bowes Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.