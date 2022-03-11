BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.43 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18.

