BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

