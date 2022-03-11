BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.50 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 24.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

