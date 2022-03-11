BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 104,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BVN. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

