BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.55 Million Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Kraton worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of KRA opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

