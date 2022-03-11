BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.56 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Outfront Media by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,259,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Outfront Media stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

