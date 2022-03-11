BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

