BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,816 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,218,000 after buying an additional 151,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after buying an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.89 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

