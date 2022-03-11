BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,631 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Materion worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Materion by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Materion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $87.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.39. Materion Co. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.