BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 23,095 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of FB Financial worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

