BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 28,706 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

