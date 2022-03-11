BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 30,907 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.