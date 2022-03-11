BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 84,392 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Organogenesis worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 45.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 151,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $5,416,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.39 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

