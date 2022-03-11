BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $42.23 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

