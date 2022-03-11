BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of AZZ worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 9.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after buying an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

