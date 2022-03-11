BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $21.33 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

