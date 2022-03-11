BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,371 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,885 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 893,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,575,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.52 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

