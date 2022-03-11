BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,779 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.69. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

