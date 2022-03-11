BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 49,041 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,322 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,224,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

